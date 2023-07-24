In a one-off game against the San Francisco Giants, the Detroit Tigers triumphed with a solid 5-1 victory, thanks largely to an exceptional performance from pitcher Tarik Skubal. Having recently returned from an injury, Skubal impressed fans and critics alike with five scoreless innings. This marked his longest run since bouncing back from a flexor tendon surgery.

Tarik Skubal was ‘dominant, period' in Detroit Tigers' 5-1 win vs. Giants

Skubal's prowess was on full display as he allowed only two hits and struck out nine batters, handing over a game perfectly set for the bullpen. This performance was a welcome change from his previous game against Kansas City, where he gave up seven runs and eight hits. Manager A.J. Hinch praised Skubal's game, saying it was his best since his comeback.

“He was dominant, period,” A.J. Hinch said. “That's as good as he's been since coming back, whether it's rehab or even the first couple of outings where we were governing him so much.”

Even though he was restricted to five innings, Skubal made every pitch count, leaving the field hopeful of more room for growth.

“It felt good,” Skubal said. “I felt like I was on attack mode the whole game, felt like my command got better as the game went on and it was good to adjust from the last one into this one for sure. Last time I lacked aggressiveness with certain pitches in certain counts where you shouldn't, so just keeping that attack pitch by pitch is probably the biggest adjustment.”

Key Points

Tarik Skubal put in a dominant performance with five scoreless innings.

Skubal's gameplay marked a stark contrast from his previous game against Kansas City.

He was limited to five innings due to recent recovery from injury, but hopes for a removal of the limit soon.

The Tigers' win was largely credited to Skubal's strong start.

Bottom Line – Rising to the Occasion

Tarik Skubal has shown that he is a force to be reckoned with when he is on top of his game. His impressive performance against the Giants is a testament to his skill and determination, and serves as a beacon of hope for the Detroit Tigers. That being said, the Tigers are going to have to keep on winning if they truly want to have a chance of winning the American League Central.