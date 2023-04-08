Terrifying video shows massive tree falling at The Masters golf tournament

During the second round of the The Masters Tournament on Friday, a storm caused play to be suspended, but not before taking down several massive trees at Augusta National. One of the trees fell very close to multiple spectators sitting near the 17th hole, and a terrifying video of it crashing to the ground is going viral on social media. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, according to an Augusta National official.

Massive trees fall at The Masters

Check out this terrifying video of a tree falling on Friday at Augusta. It has been reported that multiple trees came crashing down.

Bottom Line – Everybody OK after multiple trees fall

Thankfully, despite multiple trees falling on Friday, nobody was injured. The second round was eventually suspended for the day.

“The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters Tournament will always be the top priority of the club, which will continue to closely monitor weather today and through the tournament,” the Masters said in a statement.