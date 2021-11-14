Texas Tech kicker drills insanely long field goal to beat Iowa State [Video]

If you have followed college football over the years, you are well aware of all of the bad kickers around the nation. It seems like week after week, kickers miss field goal attempts that should be gimmes.

Well, that was not the case at all on Saturday as Texas Tech kicker Johathan Garibay drilled a 62-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Iowa State by a score of 41-38.

Check it out as Garibay gets everything into the kick before the crowd storms the field.

AS CALLED ON TEXAS TECH RADIO: pic.twitter.com/y053W0kawZ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 14, 2021