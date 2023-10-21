‘Thankful' Jahmyr Gibbs comments on being RB1 for Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is back and “thankful” after missing two games due to a hamstring injury. As the rookie makes his return, he shares his excitement about rejoining his teammates on the field. In a week where the Lions face a void in the running back position, Gibbs' return is timely and provides a significant boost to the team.

Gibbs' Return to the Field

Gibbs recently spoke to the media, and he stressed how excited he is to get back on the field with his teammates.

“I'm just excited to get back out there,” Gibbs said. “I missed the last two weeks, and I've been missing it. It felt weird missing those two games. So I'm just happy to be back and go out there with my teammates.”

“I mean, I still would be in meetings and stuff going over everything. And then practice — when practices starts, I would run out there,” Gibbs explained. “After I get done running, I'm over there with the offense, probably talking with Saint or talking to Craig, D-Mo and all them.”

Ready to Be RB1

Gibbs' confidence shines through as he mentions his readiness to carry the football a substantial number of times in the upcoming game, a role he's familiar with from his experience as a No. 1 back.

“This week shows a lot, shows that they trust me,” Gibbs said. “So, I take pride in that, to be trusted throughout the coaching staff and my teammates. So, thankful for them.”

“I've been that all my life, so it's really nothing that I'm not used to. So, I think I'd be fine.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jahmyr Gibbs returns for the Detroit Lions after recovering from a hamstring injury. Gibbs expresses gratitude and eagerness to rejoin his teammates. Detroit faces the challenge of an absent running back, and Gibbs's return provides a significant boost.

Bottom Line – Running Strong

As Jahmyr Gibbs prepares to be RB1 for the Detroit Lions, at least until David Montgomery returns from his injury, he is confident. The Lions are thankful for his comeback, and his determination reflects the spirit of a rookie player ready to carry the load.