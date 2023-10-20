The Return of the Backfield Beast: How Jahmyr Gibbs’ Comeback Could Shape the Lions’ Game Against the Ravens

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for a crucial game against the Baltimore Ravens, and one of the key storylines is the return of running back Jahmyr Gibbs. After missing two weeks due to injury, Gibbs is back, and Head Coach Dan Campbell has high expectations for him.

The Return of Jahmyr Gibbs: A Game-Changer?

“Yeah, I think certainly, I think he is gonna need to take the load of it,” Campbell said. “We're just gonna have to see where he is at, I'd like to say we wanna be careful with him, but the reality of it is we need him.”

The Lions have been missing a key component of their offense in Gibbs' absence. His return could provide a much-needed boost to the team's running game, which has been inconsistent at times.

Will the Lions' Running Game Identity Change?

“We really haven't. To be honest with you there's a few things we think he does well that certain will carry, but ultimately we're going to keep what we do well and what our O-line does well,” Campbell explained.

The Lions have a specific identity when it comes to their running game, and it appears that Jahmyr Gibbs‘ return won't drastically change that. However, his skill set could add a new dimension to the offense, making it more versatile and unpredictable.

The Impact on the Ravens Game

Gibbs' return comes at a crucial time as the Lions prepare to face a Ravens defense that is known for its ability to shut down the run. His presence could be the X-factor that tips the scales in Detroit's favor.

The Lions are optimistic about Jahmyr Gibbs' return and the potential impact he could have on the game against the Ravens. As Coach Campbell puts it, “We'll go as far as he can take us.”