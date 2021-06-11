Tigers begin discussions on Double-A promotions for Torkelson, Dingler

The Detroit Tigers selected a major part of their future with the 1st overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, taking former Arizona State 1B Spencer Torkelson.

He’s currently playing with Detroit’s High-A affiliate West Michigan Whitecaps, and Tigers GM Al Avila has now provided a better idea of when fans can expect to see him at a higher level, as well as Dillon Dingler.

Through nine games in June, Torkelson boasts a 400/.561/.700 hitting line.

