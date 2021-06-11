Tigers begin discussions on Double-A promotions for Torkelson, Dingler

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers selected a major part of their future with the 1st overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, taking former Arizona State 1B Spencer Torkelson.

He’s currently playing with Detroit’s High-A affiliate West Michigan Whitecaps, and Tigers GM Al Avila has now provided a better idea of when fans can expect to see him at a higher level, as well as Dillon Dingler.

Tigers have started discussions about when to promote hitting prospects Spencer Torkelson and Dillon Dingler, GM Al Avila said. Both are currently at High-A West Michigan. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 11, 2021

Al Avila on possible Double-A promotions for Spencer Torkelson, Dillon Dingler: "We’ve actually been already talking about it…. At some point, if they continue to do well, it’s just a natural progression." Said you could include Daniel Cabrera in that conversation, too. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) June 11, 2021

Through nine games in June, Torkelson boasts a 400/.561/.700 hitting line.