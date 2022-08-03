Tigers, Twins celebrate the late Vin Scully with special ceremony [Video]

The entire Major League Baseball family as well as the sports world as a whole lost one of the most iconic figures in history late last night, as legendary former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away at the age of 94. Scully served as the voice of Dodgers baseball for nearly seven decades, and also had a hand in calling some of the most important moments in baseball history.

Fans of the Detroit Tigers will certainly remember some of Scully’s iconic calls involving their team, including Kirk Gibson‘s second home run in Game 5 of the 1984 World Series against the San Diego Padres; of course, he was also the voice for Gibson’s iconic walk-off home run for the Dodgers in the 1988 World Series.

Embed from Getty Images

The late Vin Scully is being remembered today

His contributions to the game of baseball and the sports world were obvious to anyone who followed the game, as Tigers manager A.J. Hinch explained earlier today:

“We tip our cap to him today, he gave so much to the game,” Hinch explained. The fact that I got to play when he was an announcer, and I know he said my name, which is something that’s incredible. If you’re in baseball and run across Vin Scully, you remember it. I remember having converstations with him…..you could have one conversation with him and you felt like he was your friend.”

“The fact that tributes are being paid to him and people are showing highlights of him, whether it be the Bill Buckner call in the World Series or the Kirk Gibson home run in the world series; he wasn’t just the voice of the Dodgers, he was the voice of baseball.”

Prior to today’s series finale against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, both the Tigers and Twins paid tribute to Scully with a special pre-game ceremony:

Prior to today's game, we all pay tribute to the legendary Vin Scully, who passed late last night at the age of 94. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/McIYQqKZCN — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 3, 2022

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

