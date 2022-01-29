Tom Brady’s agent shoots down Adam Schefter report, says his client has NOT retired

UPDATE:

Earlier today, news broke that Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL.

Well, according to a report from Rick Stroud, Brady has not yet notified the Buccaneers that he is retiring. In addition, Stroud is reporting that Brady’s agent, Donald Yee, said that Brady has not yet made up his mind.”

Stay tuned.

Pump the brakes for a bit.

Tom Brady has not informed the Bucs of his plans to retire. “No, he hasn’t that we know of,” Bruce Arians told me. “Agent (Donald Yee) just told us he hasn’t made up his mind.” https://t.co/1pb7AC4U45 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 29, 2022

ORIGINAL REPORT:

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL.

What a legendary 22-year career it was for Brady.

Here are some of Brady’s accomplishments:

7X Super Bowl champion

5X Super Bowl MVP

3X NFL MVP

15X Pro Bowl

6X All-Pro NFL’s

All-time passing TD leader (624)

NFL’s all passing yard leader (85,520)

Most career wins: 243