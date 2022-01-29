in NFL

Tom Brady’s agent shoots down Adam Schefter report, says his client has NOT retired

UPDATE:

Earlier today, news broke that Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL.

Well, according to a report from Rick Stroud, Brady has not yet notified the Buccaneers that he is retiring. In addition, Stroud is reporting that Brady’s agent, Donald Yee, said that Brady has not yet made up his mind.”

Stay tuned.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL.

What a legendary 22-year career it was for Brady.

Here are some of Brady’s accomplishments:

7X Super Bowl champion

5X Super Bowl MVP

3X NFL MVP

15X Pro Bowl

6X All-Pro NFL’s

All-time passing TD leader (624)

NFL’s all passing yard leader (85,520)

Most career wins: 243

