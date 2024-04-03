fb
Michael Rasmussen's Injury: Red Wings Face Rangers Without Key Forward

Detroit Red Wings F Michael Rasmussen won't play in Friday night's pivotal game against the Rangers.

Former Michigan G Dug McDaniel Transfers to Kansas State

Ex-Michigan Wolverines guard Dug McDaniel transfers to the Kansas State Wildcats.

Penei Sewell to throw out 1st pitch at Detroit Tigers Opening Day

Friday marks Detroit Tigers Opening Day, and it will be Penei Sewell throwing the ceremonial 1st pitch!
W.G. Brady

Tarik Skubal Named Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starter

Tigers News Reports

Tarik Skubal Named Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starter

The Detroit Tigers have had a strong start to the 2024 season, winning all four of their games, a feat they haven’t accomplished since 2016. However, their momentum was momentarily halted as tonight’s game against the New York Mets has been postponed due to rain. This is the second consecutive game affected by rain, leading to a rescheduled doubleheader on Thursday starting at 12:10 p.m. ET.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day Tarik Skubal Named Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starter

The Big Picture: Adjustments in the Pitching Rotation

With the rainout affecting their schedule, the Detroit Tigers have had to make adjustments to their pitching rotation. Casey Mize, who was originally slated to start tonight’s game, will now take the mound in Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader. This move allows the Tigers to maintain their pitching order while accommodating the rescheduled games. Additionally, Matt Manning will start Game 2, giving both young pitchers valuable playing time early in the season.

Tarik Skubal to Start Opening Day

The rescheduling of the games has also set the stage for an exciting Opening Day at Comerica Park on Friday against the Oakland Athletics as ace Tarik Skubal will now get the start. Tigers fans are eagerly anticipating Skubal’s start, as the ace left-hander looks to lead the team to victory in their home opener. Skubal has been a key player for the Tigers, and his performance on Opening Day will set the tone for the rest of the season. Fans are hopeful that Skubal can continue his strong pitching and help the Tigers maintain their early-season success.

Tarik Skubal Comes Full Circle

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Tigers have won all four of their games for the first time since 2016.
  2. Tonight’s game against the New York Mets has been postponed due to rain, resulting in a doubleheader on Thursday.
  3. Casey Mize will pitch in Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader, with Matt Manning starting Game 2. Tarik Skubal will now start the Tigers home opener on Friday afternoon.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Tigers have started the season on a high note, winning all four of their games and showing early signs of a competitive team. The rescheduled doubleheader on Thursday will test their pitching depth, with Casey Mize and Matt Manning taking the mound. Fans are excited to see Tarik Skubal start on Opening Day, hoping he can lead the team to victory and continue their early-season momentum.

