Top 100 NFL Players list show how far Detroit Lions need to go

Sharing is caring!

No matter how much Honolulu blue Kool-Aid you have down since Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell came to town, you have to admit that the Detroit Lions have a long way to go before they will be considered as a Super Bowl contender.

When you look up and down the current Lions roster, there is a glaring issue.

That issue is that the roster is missing star power.

According to a Top 100 NFL Players list recently put out by CBS Sports, the Lions have just one player who made the cut.

That player, not surprisingly, is center Frank Ragnow, who comes in at No. 85, which is three spots ahead of Los Angeles Rams QB, Matthew Stafford.

From CBS Sports:

He was one of the best centers in the game last season, which is why the Lions smartly rewarded him with a new contract. He is the anchor for what should be a good offensive line in 2021.

To view the full list, please click here.