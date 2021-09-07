USA TODAY Sports AFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll features four new teams

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released and as you can see below, there are four new teams who have cracked the rankings. Those teams are UCLA, Utah, Virginia Tech, and Arizona State.

As far as Michigan and Michigan State go, the Wolverines are on the verge of cracking the Top 25 as they currently sit at No. 27, while the Spartans are also making a move as they are now No. 36.

Here is the full poll.

Coaches Poll