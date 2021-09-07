USA TODAY Sports AFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll features four new teams

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released and as you can see below, there are four new teams who have cracked the rankings. Those teams are UCLA, Utah, Virginia Tech, and Arizona State.

As far as Michigan and Michigan State go, the Wolverines are on the verge of cracking the Top 25 as they currently sit at No. 27, while the Spartans are also making a move as they are now No. 36.

Here is the full poll.

Coaches Poll
RK
TEAM
 REC PTS
TREND
LAST WEEK
NEXT WEEK
1
AlabamaAlabama(64)
 1-0 1624
vs #16MiamiW44-13
2
GeorgiaGeorgia(1)
 1-0 1537
3
vsUAB
3
Ohio StateOhio State
 1-0 1491
1
@MinnesotaW45-31
4
OklahomaOklahoma
 1-0 1397
1
vsTulaneW40-35
5
Texas A&MTexas A&M
 1-0 1334
1
vsKent StateW41-10
6
ClemsonClemson
 0-1 1239
4
7
Notre DameNotre Dame
 1-0 1197
8
CincinnatiCincinnati
 1-0 1113
2
vsMiami (OH)W49-14
9
FloridaFlorida
 1-0 1058
2
10
Iowa StateIowa State
 1-0 1057
2
11
OregonOregon
 1-0 920
1
vsFresno StateW31-24
12
IowaIowa
 1-0 914
6
13
Penn StatePenn State
 1-0 872
7
14
USCUSC
 1-0 828
15
TexasTexas
 1-0 653
4
16
UCLAUCLA
 2-0 538
NR
vs #13LSUW38-27
17
WisconsinWisconsin
 0-1 359
2
18
UtahUtah
 1-0 294
NR
vsWeber StateW40-17
19
Coastal CarolinaCoastal Carolina
 1-0 289
5
vsThe CitadelW52-14
20
Ole MissOle Miss
 1-0 285
5
vsLouisvilleW43-24
21
Virginia TechVirginia Tech
 1-0 274
NR
22
North CarolinaNorth Carolina
 0-1 252
13
23
Oklahoma StateOklahoma State
 1-0 243
1
24
MiamiMiami
 0-1 186
8
vs #1AlabamaL44-13
25
Arizona StateArizona State
 1-0 181
NR

