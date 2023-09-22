Video emerges showing Detroit Lions EDGE James Houston being injured

If you happened to tune in for the Detroit Lions Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, you probably did not even notice exactly when EDGE James Houston suffered an injury that could potentially keep him out for most of the season. That's because the injury happened on special teams. Now, a video has emerged showing exactly when Houston suffered a devastating injury.

What Happened To James Houston?

As you are about to see in the video below, Houston suffered his injury while the Detroit Lions were kicking off to the Seahawks. Houston gets drilled, and the result is a fractured ankle.

Lions Special Teams Coordinator Weighs In

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp talked about how it is devastating to him when a player is lost to injury.

“For me, it’s devastating losing a player on special teams, but really, it’s devastating losing a player on any rep whether it’s offense, defense or special teams,” said Fipp. “As coach, you hate it. Hate when it happens in practice, hate when it happens in a game. I think I said it a year or two ago, I’ve seen injuries occur in walkthroughs, I’ve seen them occur in non-contact practices, contact practices, games. Offense and defense. None of them are fun.

“Unfortunately, it is part of the game. I do think the league’s done a great job of trying to make the game safer,” Fipp explained further. “The only other thing I would say to it is I know people make a big deal out of injuries on special teams, but I would also tell you every game that I’ve come out of as a coach, we have more injuries on offense and defense as a team collectively than we do special teams players. I think the game inherently has some degree of danger. It’s in all three phases to me. They design the game, they design the rules. We play the game, we coach the game. We’re gonna try to do it to the best of our ability and really the safety of the game is up to the National Football League and how they want to see it play out.”

Bottom Line: Injury Concerns in the NFL

James Houston's injury during a special teams play serves as a stark reminder of the physical demands and risks involved in professional football. While the NFL has taken steps to improve player safety, injuries remain an unfortunate reality of the sport. Dave Fipp's perspective underscores the challenges coaches and teams face in preserving the well-being of their players. Ultimately, the balance between the excitement of the game and player safety continues to be a central concern for the league and its stakeholders.