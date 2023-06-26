Viral video shows Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell getting laid out by fiancé

The Detroit Lions surprised quite a few people when they selected Iowa LB Jack Campbell with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Campbell is expected to make an immediate impact on the Lions' defense, with some believing he could end up being their leading tackler this coming season. But as you are about to see, Campbell's fiancé, Megan Meyer, could very well be a better tackler than he is!

Viral video shows Campbell getting laid out by fiancé

During a recent day out on the lake, Campbell was doing a bit of wakeboarding with Meyer when the rookie got a bit cocky and decided to flex. As you will see below, that is when Meyer decided to fly off the boat and tackle Campbell off the wakeboard and into the water.

(Via @DetroitPodcast) pic.twitter.com/gJTqLPFm3c — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 26, 2023

Bottom Line: Maybe Megan Meyer should play for the Lions!

There is little question about it that Campbell is going to be a difference maker for the Lions' defense for years to come, but maybe the team should also consider signing his fiancé! One thing is for certain, it sure is going to be fun to watch Campbell when he finally gets the pads on during training camp.