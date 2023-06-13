In a recent statement, Kelvin Sheppard, the linebackers coach for the Detroit Lions, cautioned against assuming that rookie linebacker Jack Campbell will be a Week 1 starter for the team. While Campbell has showcased his impressive range and playmaking skills during open practices, Sheppard emphasized that the Lions prioritize fielding the best players and won't hesitate to make lineup decisions accordingly.

Key Points

Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard warns against assuming Jack Campbell will start in Week 1.

Sheppard cites last year's linebacker, Malcolm Rodriguez, as an example of a late-round pick who started in Week 1.

The Lions prioritize playing the best players and aren't bound by draft position.

Jack Campbell is currently competing with Malcolm Rodriguez and Derrick Barnes for the starting spot.

Why LB Jack Campbell may not start for Detroit Lions

The Lions prioritize meritocracy and are willing to give players time to develop if they haven't reached the level required to secure a starting position. Currently, Campbell is competing with Malcolm Rodriguez and Derrick Barnes for the coveted starting spot alongside Anzalone.

- Advertisement -

“It’s proven here,” Sheppard said Monday before the Lions’ seventh organized team activity practice of the spring. “I know it’s like the right thing to say, but it is proven. We are going to play the best players. We do not care what that looks like, and when that starts top down, it’s easy for me to walk into my linebacker room after we take a guy Pick 18, because in probably 20 other rooms, that player’s starting and there’s nothing you can do about it as a position coach.

“Well, that’s not the case here. If Jack isn’t the top two or three, Jack will continue to go through the process of rookie development until he’s hit that mark.”

Bottom Line – Keeping Expectations in Check

While fans and observers may have high expectations for Jack Campbell's rookie season, it is essential to remember that starting in Week 1 is not guaranteed. Kelvin Sheppard's warning serves as a reminder that the Detroit Lions prioritize performance and merit over draft position. Campbell will need to continue proving himself and outperforming his competitors, Malcolm Rodriguez and Derrick Barnes, to secure the starting spot. The competition for the position will undoubtedly drive each player to give their best, benefiting the team as a whole.