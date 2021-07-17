Washington Nationals release statement after multiple people were shot outside stadium

Sharing is caring!

On Saturday night, a very scary situation took place outside of Nationals Park as the Washington Nationals took on the San Diego Padres.

During the sixth inning of the game, gunshots were heard which caused the players to leave the field and the fans to scramble.

After a while, it was determined that the gunshots were from outside of the stadium and that two people had been shot. Fans were eventually evacuated once law enforcement gave the “all clear.”

The Nationals released a statement just moments ago saying that tonight’s game has been suspended and that it will resume on Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

Tonight's game has been suspended due to an incident surrounding Nationals Park. It will resume tomorrow, Sunday, July 18, at 1:05 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/PAGf0uYZ9Y — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021