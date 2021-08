For those of you interested in checking out some live footage from Detroit Lions training camp, we have you covered.

Watch live coverage from Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 featuring:

🔹 Dannie Rogers, Tim Twentyman and Lomas Brown

🔹 Live look at practice drills

🔹 Exclusive interviews with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and quarterback Jared Goff

🔹 Lynn and Goff mic’d up footage

📺: NFL Network for more