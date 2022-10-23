Week 9 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll released

Week 8 of the 2022 college football season is in the books and the latest USA Today College Football Top 25 poll has been released. As you will see, the top two teams remain the same as Georgia and Ohio State remain the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation. Despite Tennessee giving up 24 points to UT-Martin, and Michigan not playing, the Volunteers jumped the Wolverines for the No. 3 spot. The biggest mover of the week is LSU, who moved up to No. 20 after not being ranked a week ago.

Who is ranked where in the Week 9 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll?

Here are the full rankings for Week 9 via USA Today.

Dropped Out of USA Today College Football Top 25 poll

No. 21 Texas; No. 24 Mississippi State.

Others Receiving Votes:

Texas 48; Liberty 42; Maryland 24; Washington 22; Oregon State 21; Baylor 6; Texas-San Antonio 4; Mississippi State 4; Troy 3; Arkansas 3; Coastal Carolina 2; Central Florida 1; Boise State 1.