College Sports

Week 9 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll released

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
3 Min Read

Week 8 of the 2022 college football season is in the books and the latest USA Today College Football Top 25 poll has been released. As you will see, the top two teams remain the same as Georgia and Ohio State remain the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation. Despite Tennessee giving up 24 points to UT-Martin, and Michigan not playing, the Volunteers jumped the Wolverines for the No. 3 spot. The biggest mover of the week is LSU, who moved up to No. 20 after not being ranked a week ago.

Who is ranked where in the Week 9 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll?

Here are the full rankings for Week 9 via USA Today.

RankTeamRecordPTS1stPrevChgHi/Lo
1Georgia7-015504311/3
2Ohio State7-015161722/3
3Tennessee7-014242413/NR
4Michigan7-0140713-13/6
5Clemson8-01325054/5
6Alabama7-11264061/6
7Texas Christian7-011840817/NR
8Oregon6-111250918/24
9Oklahoma State6-1103101127/11
10Wake Forest6-1949013310/21
11Southern California6-194101216/15
12Mississippi7-181607-57/24
13Penn State6-1789016310/NR
14Utah5-278201518/19
15UCLA6-1744010-510/NR
16Syracuse6-1554014-214/NR
17Kentucky5-247301818/22
18Illinois6-1469020218/NR
19Cincinnati6-144101919/NR
20Louisiana State6-23500NR620/NR
21North Carolina6-1347022121/NR
22Kansas State5-2261017-516/NR
23NC State5-225902310/23
24Tulane7-1206025124/NR
25South Carolina5-2870NR425/NR
Top 10 Running Backs 2022 Rankings
Top 10 Running Backs 2022 Rankings

Dropped Out of USA Today College Football Top 25 poll

Featured Videos

No. 21 Texas; No. 24 Mississippi State.

Others Receiving Votes:

Texas 48; Liberty 42; Maryland 24; Washington 22; Oregon State 21; Baylor 6; Texas-San Antonio 4; Mississippi State 4; Troy 3; Arkansas 3; Coastal Carolina 2; Central Florida 1; Boise State 1.

TAGGED: USA Today College Football Top 25 poll
Share this Article
Previous Article Jerry Jones Dan Campell Jerry Jones shares thoughts on Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

USA Today College Football Top 25 poll
Week 9 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll released
College Sports
Jerry Jones Dan Campell
Jerry Jones shares thoughts on Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions Inactives List
Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 7 matchup vs. Cowboys
Detroit Lions News
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors 2022 Lookin’ Good To Repeat
Griffin & Bass
Lost your password?