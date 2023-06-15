Detroit Lions defensive end John Cominsky has undergone a transformative journey since entering training camp a year ago. Initially uncertain about his future, Cominsky joined the Lions as a waiver pickup after spending the early years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. However, he quickly impressed the coaching staff and secured a spot on the final roster. Recognizing his potential, the Lions awarded Cominsky a two-year contract extension, providing him with much-needed stability and peace of mind.

Why Detroit Lions DE John Cominsky has a ‘bigger and brighter mindset' in 2023

This newfound sense of security has allowed Cominsky to adopt a “bigger and brighter mindset” as he approaches the upcoming season. Now focused on team-oriented thinking and mentoring younger players, Cominsky is eager to contribute to the team's chemistry and build a formidable defense.

“It's definitely different. This is the first time going into a contract like this for me,” Cominsky said during an appearance on ‘Off the Record with Dannie Rogers.' “I've been kind of earning my keep my first four years, so I'm definitely in a different position, more confident and more team-oriented thinking, because I've got my spot here, I know my role here. Now, it's about pouring into the younger players, pouring into my teammates and just making sure we build that chemistry, make sure we don't waste what we've got going on here. It's a bigger and brighter mindset for me.”

“It's more selfish-thinking,” the 27-year-old explained. “You try to keep the team, but I'm kind of on the fence. I'm trying to earn my keep in Detroit. So, yeah, it's a lot more me, what can I do better, where can I get better, which is still here this year. But, I can relax on that a little bit and start thinking (about the) team and how we're gonna win games and how we're gonna be the best defense we can be.”

“The biggest thing I've learned is confidence, and having confidence in yourself,” Cominsky noted. “So often, we look around, there's always gonna be a player that's better than you in some way, some capacity. So just being confident in your ability and working on those abilities. … It's just having confidence in who you are as a player and always just comparing yourself to yourself, not looking around. That's really been the biggest thing.”

Bottom Line – A Bright Future for Cominsky and the Lions

As John Cominsky enters the 2023 season with a renewed mindset and increased confidence, the Detroit Lions stand to benefit from his growth and development. Cominsky's dedication to team-oriented thinking and mentoring younger players showcase his commitment to the collective success of the defense. With his breakout performance last season, Cominsky has established himself as a key contributor and a reliable presence on the field. As the Lions aim to strengthen their defense and compete at a high level, Cominsky's evolution sets a positive tone and highlights the potential for further success in the upcoming season. With Cominsky's “bigger and brighter mindset,” both he and the Lions are poised for a promising future.