Why Tom Brady almost retired 18 years ago

Tom Brady is 45 years old and he is still playing at a high level in the National Football League. Brady first came into the league in 2000 when he was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Since then, he has won a whopping seven Super Bowls, and he is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. According to Brady, all of that almost never happened as he nearly retired 18 years ago.

Why did Tom Brady almost retire 18 years ago?

So, why did Brady almost hang up his cleats 18 years ago? Well, in a video posted on TB12sports on Twitter, Brady says he nearly retired when he was 27 because of elbow pain.

“When I was 27, I almost retired from the game of football because of elbow pain,” Brady said in the video. “Now, I’m 45 years old, and I’m still here.”

The TB12 Method transforms lives.



It's not just for athletes, it's for everyone. So to anyone with their eyes on a prize and a relentless determination to never settle — TB12 is for you.#KeepGoing #TB12Method pic.twitter.com/9wtdYDwasl — TB12sports (@TB12sports) November 9, 2022

Now, it is important to note that the clip you just saw is part of a promotional video, so who knows if Brady is being 100% accurate with what he said?

Had Brady retired from the NFL at the age of 27, we would have missed out on his greatness, and there is no way he would be remembered as the GOAT.

Thanks for sucking it up, Tom.