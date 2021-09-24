Will the Detroit Tigers finish .500 or better? Predicting their final 10 games

Heading into the 2021 season, the Detroit Tigers were predicted by just about everyone to be one of the worst teams in baseball.

Fast forward to the present and the Tigers are currently 74-78 with just 10 games remaining on their schedule.

Despite being nowhere close to the playoff picture since April, the Tigers have continued to play hard and they have snuck up on quite a few very good teams along the way.

So, with 10 games remaining, the question is, will the Tigers finish their 2021 campaign at .500 or above?

Well, here is how I believe the Tigers’ final 10 games will go.

Sept. 24 vs. Royals – WIN (75-78)

Sept. 25 vs. Royals – WIN (76-78)

Sept. 26 vs. Royals – WIN (77-78)

Sept. 27 vs. White Sox – LOSS (77-79)

Sept. 28 @ Twins – WIN (78-79)

Sept. 29 @ Twins – WIN (79-79)

Sept. 30 @ Twins – WIN (80-79)

Oct. 1 @ White Sox – LOSS (80-80)

Oct. 2 @ White Sox – LOSS (80-81)

Oct. 3 @ White Sox – WIN (81-81)

As you can see, I believe the Tigers will go 7-3 down the stretch, including a win in their final game of the season to get them to a .500 finish.

LET’S GO, TIGERS!