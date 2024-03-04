1 Free Agent the Detroit Lions MUST re-sign

As the clock ticks closer to the 2024 NFL Free Agency period, speculation and anticipation build around the Detroit Lions and their strategic moves. General Manager Brad Holmes has a reputation for valuing and retaining talent within the team, setting a precedent that Lions fans have come to respect and anticipate. This offseason is no different, with several key players hitting the market. However, there’s one player whose re-signing is not just beneficial but essential for the Lions: offensive guard/center Graham Glasgow.

The Indispensable Graham Glasgow

Graham Glasgow has been an integral part of the team’s offensive line, contributing significantly throughout the 2023 season. His ability to perform consistently at both the guard and center positions has made him an invaluable asset to the team. Glasgow’s prowess on the field is underscored by his flexibility, stepping up as a solid starting right guard while also being capable of covering the center position, a critical need given Frank Ragnow‘s injury history.

The Impending Offseason Challenges for Detroit Lions

The potential departure of starting left guard Jonah Jackson, who is poised for a substantial payday in free agency, already looms large over the Lions’ offseason plans. Losing Jackson would be a significant blow to the Lions’ offensive line, a unit that has shown considerable promise and cohesion. The prospect of losing both Jackson and Glasgow could be disastrous, creating a void that would not only challenge the team’s depth but also its ability to protect quarterback Jared Goff and pave the way for the running game.

Glasgow’s Contract: A Critical Consideration

Glasgow’s contract situation is at the forefront of this offseason’s challenges. He has made it clear that he is seeking a raise for the 2024 season, a request that is both reasonable and deserved given his contributions and the current market for linemen of his caliber. The Lions, under Holmes’ guidance, must navigate this negotiation carefully, balancing financial constraints with the need to maintain a competitive and capable offensive line.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Graham Glasgow’s versatility is crucial, providing depth and stability to the Lions’ offensive line by playing both guard and center. The potential loss of Jonah Jackson heightens the need to re-sign Glasgow, to prevent a significant setback in the team’s offensive line composition. Glasgow’s request for a raise is justified given his performance, and the Lions must prioritize his re-signing to maintain their offensive line’s strength.

The Bottom Line

As the 2024 NFL Free Agency period approaches, the Detroit Lions face a critical decision regarding Graham Glasgow’s future with the team. His re-signing represents more than just maintaining a player; it’s about preserving the integrity and effectiveness of the offensive line, which is foundational to the team’s success. Brad Holmes and the Lions’ management must prioritize Glasgow, ensuring that this unsung hero remains a cornerstone of the team’s quest for excellence.