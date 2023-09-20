1 Trade the Detroit Lions MUST make IMMEDIATELY

Alright, folks, let's cut to the chase (pun intended). The Detroit Lions are in a bit of a pickle, to put it mildly. After two games this season, they've managed a grand total of one sack, and that came courtesy of linebacker, Alex Anzalone. Now, when you're talking about a lack of pressure on the opposing quarterback, that's about as glaring as it gets. Take their recent matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, for instance. It was painfully obvious that the Lions couldn't apply the kind of heat needed to rattle Geno Smith. Aidan Hutchinson, who is constantly double-teamed, or even held, cannot be expected to do this on his own. That's why the Lions should attempt to trade for Chase Young.

Why it Matters

Pro Football Focus chimes in with stats that show Aidan Hutchinson leading the NFL along with T.J. Watt with 13 quarterback pressures (10 hits and 3 hurries) over two games. Charles Harris manages to scrape up seven, but beyond that, there isn't much to write home about (John Cominsky and Alex Anzalone both have 3).

Dan Campbell Chimes In

Campbell pointed out the need for a quicker transition into rushing plays, a sense of urgency, and an upgrade in violence to shed those pesky blockers.

“A guy's got a one-on-one, he's got to win,” Campbell emphasized. “We're getting chipped on this side, you may be getting chipped, you're getting doubled, a center, guard, this guy's got to win, and we're not winning our one-on-ones.” It's a tough-love kind of talk, but sometimes that's what's needed.”

The Big Picture: The Chase Young Factor

Now, let's talk about a solution. One name that's been thrown into the mix, and we have mentioned before on multiple occasions, is Chase Young. You might remember him as the Washington Commanders‘ dynamic defensive end. After missing Week 1, Young returned to action in Week 2 with a bang as he racked up 7 quarterback pressures and 1.5 sacks (2 according to Pro Football Focus). Young is set to become a free agent after this season, and get this, he's just 24 years old, so there's plenty of gas left in the tank IF he stays healthy. Yes, that is a BIG IF.

There have been plenty of rumors that the Commanders would be willing to trade Young rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the season, and he will likely come at a reasonable cost. Dan Campbell should at least pick up the phone and call the Commanders to find out what it would cost the Lions to obtain Young.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Lions' Pass Rush Woes: The Detroit Lions are facing a significant pass rush crisis, having recorded just one sack in their first two games of the season. This lack of pressure on opposing quarterbacks has been glaring and a cause for concern among fans and analysts. Chase Young Solution: A potential solution to the Lions' pass rush woes is the acquisition of Chase Young, the dynamic defensive end from the Washington Commanders. Young, who recently returned from injury with an impressive performance, is set to become a free agent after this season, making him an intriguing trade target. A Make-or-Break Move: While the Lions need to explore internal solutions, the article argues that trading for Chase Young could be a game-changing move that revitalizes their struggling defense. It emphasizes that this is a pivotal moment for the Lions, and they cannot afford to ignore the opportunity to acquire a talent like Chase Young.

Bottom Line – A Make-or-Break Move

So, here's the deal. The Detroit Lions are at a crossroads, and it's clear they've got a pass-rush problem that needs fixing pronto. While they should explore internal solutions, the time for a game-changing trade might be upon us. Chase Young is a name that could inject some serious life into this struggling defense. Trading for him isn't as wild an idea as you might think, and the impact could be seismic.

This is a move that could reshape the Lions' defensive fortunes and bring some much-needed excitement to Detroit football. Yeah, it might require a bit of a gamble, but hey, isn't that what football is all about? The Lions ought to roll the dice and make a serious play for Chase Young. It could be the kind of move that turns their season around, and trust me, folks, it's a move they can't afford to ignore.