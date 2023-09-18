Aidan Hutchinson ‘visibly upset’ following Detroit Lions’ 37-31 loss to Seahawks

Aidan Hutchinson ‘visibly upset' following Detroit Lions' loss to Seahawks

In the wake of an emotional season-opening victory against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Detroit Lions faced a stunning 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in their home opener. During the game, the Lions failed to put a ton of pressure on Geno Smith, and they only picked up one sack. Following the game, Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson was clearly frustrated while speaking to the media.

What Happened?

The Lions had led 14-7 at halftime but were undone by a series of second-half turnovers, including a fumble by running back David Montgomery on the first play of the third quarter, followed by a critical pick-six thrown by quarterback Jared Goff early in the fourth quarter.

Despite storming back from a 31-21 deficit to send the game to overtime, the Lions lost the coin flip, and the defense was not able to get the offense the ball. Instead, Smith led the Seahawks offense straight down the field for the game-winning touchdown.

What did Aidan Hutchinson say?

According to Eric Woodyard of ESPN, second-year edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was ‘visibly upset' by the loss. Despite his valiant efforts, he finished the game with just two tackles, and the entire defense mustered only one sack.

“I definitely think we were focused,” Hutchinson said. “I think we wanted it. It’s a wakeup call and it’s Week 2. We’re gonna move on and we’re gonna learn from this and get better.”

In Hutchinson's view, this loss, while painful, serves as a reminder of the unforgiving nature of the NFL. He believes the team will bounce back.

“Detroit is very excited for what we’re building here, and when you have a game like that, it’s just a shot in the leg a little bit, but we’ll get better and we’ve got 15 more games left.”

What's Next?

As the Lions now hold a 1-1 record for the season, they face the daunting task of regrouping quickly. Their next challenge comes in the form of the 2-0 Atlanta Falcons, who arrive at Ford Field fresh off a significant win over the Green Bay Packers.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions, after an emotional victory against the Chiefs, suffered a tough overtime loss to the Seahawks. Costly turnovers in the second half and an injury to star running back David Montgomery marred the Lions' performance. Rising star Aidan Hutchinson expressed frustration but remains optimistic about the Lions' season ahead.

Bottom Line – Lions Forge Ahead

This loss may feel like a gut punch, but it's also a wake-up call for the Lions. It's a reminder that the path to glory in the NFL is never a straight line. As Aidan Hutchinson aptly put it, Detroit is building something special, and while this setback stings, it won't define their season. The Lions are on a journey, one filled with its share of highs and lows. As they brace themselves to take on the Atlanta Falcons, one thing is certain: this team won't back down. There's a relentless spirit in the Motor City, and it's only a matter of time before they roar back stronger than ever.