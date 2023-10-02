2 Detroit Lions Eligible to Return From Inured Reserve TODAY!

In a season that has seen its share of challenges, the Detroit Lions have faced the adversity of injuries, sidelining several key players. As the weeks continue to progress, the team is set to welcome back some of their injured players, providing a glimmer of hope for the remainder of the season. In fact, two of those players are eligible to return to practice today, though no decision has been announced as of this article being written.

Who is Eligible to Return for the Detroit Lions?

The two players eligible to return for Week 5 are quarterback Hendon Hooker and EDGE rusher Julian Okwara.

Hooker, who suffered an ACL injury in November of 2022, has been diligently working through his rehabilitation process. While there is an eagerness to see him back on the field, the Lions are taking a cautious approach, given the presence of veteran quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and David Blough on the roster. With the team off to a 3-1 start, there is no rush to reintegrate Hooker into the lineup, allowing him to acclimate and learn behind the scenes.

Julian Okwara, another promising talent, sustained an injury during the preseason. The Lions strategically retained him on the active roster through cutdowns, enabling them to place him on injured reserve with the possibility of a regular-season return. Okwara has been making progress with the team's trainers during practices, indicating that his return may be imminent. With James Houston also on injured reserve, Okwara could have an immediate impact upon his reactivation.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – Reinforcements on the Way

While the Lions exercise caution in Hendon Hooker's comeback, and Julian Okwara's return looms, the team is on the brink of welcoming back valuable assets. The hope is that we do not have to see Hooker play at all in 2023, or any backup QB for that matter, but it would not be surprising at all to see Okwara thrown into the mix rather quickly.