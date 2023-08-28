Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker to begin season on NFI list

Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker to start season on NFI list

Following a much-anticipated offseason filled with roster speculations, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has officially confirmed the Detroit Lions decision regarding their rookie quarterback, Hendon Hooker. Drafted 68th overall in the third round of the recent NFL draft, Hooker is still in the recovery phase from a significant ACL injury he incurred during his tenure at the University of Tennessee in November.

Why it Matters

Prior to the start of training camp, Hooker was placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, where he has been diligently working alongside the training staff, undergoing meticulously structured workouts, tailored to facilitate his smooth transition into the rigorous demands of the NFL.

When Can Hendon Hooker Return?

Given the nature of the NFI list's regulations, Hooker will be sidelined for the first four weeks of the regular season. However, this isn't a permanent setup. Post the Week 4 mark, the Lions will have the option to activate Hooker. There are growing whispers in the corridors of the Ford Field suggesting that once Hooker's health gets the green light, the Lions do intend to integrate him actively into their seasonal plans.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Hendon Hooker, rookie quarterback for the Detroit Lions, remains on the NFI list for the onset of the 2023 NFL season. This decision comes as Hooker is bouncing back from an ACL injury from his final year at the University of Tennessee. Despite the mandated initial 4-week absence due to NFI regulations, there's a strong possibility of him being activated later in the season.

Bottom Line – Lions' Leverage and the Hooker Gamble

It's clear the Lions are playing the long game here, and that comes as no surprise. In an era where rookies are often rushed onto the field, Detroit is taking a more patient approach with Hendon Hooker, hinting at their belief in his long-term potential. When he does finally don the Honolulu blue and silver, fans and analysts alike will observe if this calculated patience pays off. With that being said, Jared Goff is currently the Lions QB, and he will be for the foreseeable future if he continues to win football games.