2 Detroit Tigers land on Top 25 MLB Trade Candidate list

The 2023 MLB Trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and there has been plenty of talk about what our Detroit Tigers should do. Should they be buyers? Sellers? Should they stand pat? Bleacher Report recently released an article in which they take a look at the Top 25 MLB trade candidates, and Tigers' pitchers Michael Lorenzen and Eduardo Rodriguez both made the list.

Here is what Bleacher Report had to say about Lorenzen and Rodriguez being top trade candidates.

17. RHP Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers

With a 3.75 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 93.2 innings, Lorenzen was Detroit's lone All-Star representative this year after inking a one-year, $8.5 million contract during the offseason. The Tigers sit just five games back in a wide-open AL Central race, so the next few weeks will likely determine if they buy or sell.

14. LHP Eduardo Rodríguez, Detroit Tigers

Rodríguez had a 2.13 ERA over 11 starts before missing nearly six weeks recovering from a ruptured finger pulley. He has allowed nine hits and seven earned runs across nine innings since returning to action on July 5 and will need to prove he's back to full strength for Detroit to maximize his trade value. The 30-year-old can opt out of the final three years and $49 million of his contract this offseason.

Bottom Line: Time Will Tell

As the 2023 MLB Trade deadline looms ever closer, the Detroit Tigers find themselves at a crossroads. With both Michael Lorenzen and Eduardo Rodriguez making Bleacher Report's Top 25 MLB Trade Candidate list, the team faces crucial decisions. Lorenzen's stellar performance and All-Star status highlight his desirability to potential buyers, while Rodriguez's injury hiatus presents a challenge to maximize his trade value. As the Tigers sit just five games back in the wide-open AL Central race, the next few weeks will define their course of action – to buy, sell, or stand pat. Detroit sports fans eagerly await the front office's moves, knowing that these trade decisions could have a significant impact on the team's future fortunes.