2 Detroit Tigers pitchers clear waivers, elect free agency rather than sticking around

by

Earlier this week, the Detroit Tigers announced they were placing RHP Drew Hutchinson and LHP Ian Krol on outright waivers.

Now, according to Evan Woodbery, both Hutchinson and Krol have cleared waivers, were outrighted to Triple-A Toledo and have elected free agency rather than sticking around.

We wish Hutch and Krol the best of luck as they move forward.

Note: It is possible that the Tigers could end up bringing back either Hutchinson or Krol on a minor league deal.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.