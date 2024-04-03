Penei Sewell to throw out 1st pitch at Detroit Tigers Opening Day

Detroit Tigers Opening Day is on Friday, and it will be Penei Sewell tossing out the ceremonial 1st pitch!

There is plenty of excitement brewing in the Motor City, with the Detroit Red Wings vying for a playoff spot and the Detroit Tigers starting their season with the best record through four games since the 2016 campaign. Opening Day at Comerica Park is this Friday against the Oakland Athletics, and adding to the anticipation, Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell will be tossing out the ceremonial first pitch.

With their recent impressive 5-0 victory over the New York Mets at Citi Field, the Tigers have begun the season with a flawless 4-0 record, marking their best start through the first four games of a season since 2016. Last night’s game against the Mets was rained out, and with today’s persistent rain, the Tigers and Mets will instead play a straight doubleheader on Thursday starting at 12:10 PM.

It will be a sold-out crowd as always at Comerica Park for the first home game of the year, and it will be Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Tigers take on the struggling Athletics, who are 1-5 through six games.

Grace West, a Canton native and 2023 "The Voice" finalist, will perform the national anthem. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) April 3, 2024

Sewell was an instrumental element for the Lions this past season, as they won their division for the first time in 30 years and followed that up with a pair of thrilling postseason victories at Ford Field before bowing out to the eventual NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers.

It’s a thrilling time to be a sports fan in the Motor City, with the Tigers off to a strong start, the positive vibes from the Lions’ successful season, and the Red Wings battling in the postseason race.

Friday’s game is set to kick off at 1:10 PM, with television coverage available on Bally Sports Detroit and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.