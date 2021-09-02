2021 Michigan Football game-by-game predictions

Guest Predictor: William Drysdale (3rd Grade)

The 2021 College Football season is upon us and this coming Saturday, the unranked Michigan Wolverines will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2020 campaign when they take the field against Western Michigan.

Rather than doing my own game-by-game predictions this season, I figured it would be fun to hand the reins over to my son William, who may be the biggest Wolverines fan that I know.

As you can see below, William believes Michigan will come out of the gates quickly by winning all four of their games in September by a combined score of 183-36 before dropping their first game in October at Wisconsin.

When it comes to the Wolverines’ biggest rivals, William has them disposing of Michigan State rather easily but getting stomped in the Big House by Ohio State.

2021 Michigan Football Schedule

Sep. 4 Western Michigan Broncos Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 12:00 pm ET (W 52-3)

Sep. 11 20 Washington Huskies Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 8:00 pm ET (W 27-23)

Sep. 18 NIU Huskies Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 12:00 pm ET (W 63-3)

Sep. 25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (HC) Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 3:30 pm ET (W 41-7)

Oct. 2 at 12 Wisconsin Badgers Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI Time TBA (L 27-23)

Oct. 9 at Nebraska Cornhuskers Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE Time TBA (W 34-17)

Oct. 23 Northwestern Wildcats Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA (W 21-7)

Oct. 30 at Michigan State Spartans Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI Time TBA (W 24-6)

Nov. 6 17 Indiana Hoosiers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA (W 27-24 O.T.)

Nov. 13 at 19 Penn State Nittany Lions Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Time TBA (L 31-14)

Nov. 20 at Maryland Terrapins Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD Time TBA (W 31-28)

Nov. 27 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 12:00 pm ET (L 49-30)

OVERALL RECORD (not including bowl game): 9-3

Nation, how do you think Michigan will fare in 2021? Will they bounce back or will Jim Harbaugh’s seat get even hotter?