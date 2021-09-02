2021 Michigan Football game-by-game predictions

Guest Predictor: William Drysdale (3rd Grade)
The 2021 College Football season is upon us and this coming Saturday, the unranked Michigan Wolverines will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2020 campaign when they take the field against Western Michigan.
Rather than doing my own game-by-game predictions this season, I figured it would be fun to hand the reins over to my son William, who may be the biggest Wolverines fan that I know.
As you can see below, William believes Michigan will come out of the gates quickly by winning all four of their games in September by a combined score of 183-36 before dropping their first game in October at Wisconsin.
When it comes to the Wolverines’ biggest rivals, William has them disposing of Michigan State rather easily but getting stomped in the Big House by Ohio State.
2021 Michigan Football Schedule
Sep. 4Western Michigan Broncos Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 12:00 pm ET (W 52-3)
Sep. 1120 Washington Huskies Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 8:00 pm ET (W 27-23)
Sep. 18NIU Huskies Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 12:00 pm ET (W 63-3)
Sep. 25Rutgers Scarlet Knights (HC) Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 3:30 pm ET (W 41-7)
Oct. 2at 12 Wisconsin Badgers Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI Time TBA (L 27-23)
Oct. 9at Nebraska Cornhuskers Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE Time TBA (W 34-17)
Oct. 23Northwestern Wildcats Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA (W 21-7)
Oct. 30at Michigan State Spartans Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI Time TBA (W 24-6)
Nov. 617 Indiana Hoosiers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time TBA (W 27-24 O.T.)
Nov. 13at 19 Penn State Nittany Lions Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Time TBA (L 31-14)
Nov. 20at Maryland Terrapins Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD Time TBA (W 31-28)
Nov. 274 Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI 12:00 pm ET (L 49-30)
OVERALL RECORD (not including bowl game): 9-3
Nation, how do you think Michigan will fare in 2021? Will they bounce back or will Jim Harbaugh’s seat get even hotter?