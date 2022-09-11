2022 Detroit Lions: DSN’s staff predictions

We are less than an hour away from the start of the Detroit Lions 2022 season and it’s time to see how our staff thinks the good guys will fare.
DSN’s Staff Predictions for 2022 Detroit Lions
The reason: Secondary is abysmal, LB’s not much better, D-line can’t win us that many games. O-line can’t stay healthy, RBs aren’t that good and neither is Goff. Just not enough yet but getting there.
Lions’ MVP: Jared Goff (I guess)
Lions’ leading rusher: D’Andre Swift
Lions’ leading receiver: DJ Chark
Jared Goff TD/INTs: 32/16
Where Lions’ offense will rank: 17th
Where Lions’ defense will rank: 27th
NFC division winners: Philadelphia, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, L.A. Rams
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Minnesota
NFC title game: Tampa Bay over LA
AFC division winners: Buffalo, Cincy, Tennessee, LA Chargers
AFC wild cards: KC, Baltimore, Indianapolis
AFC title game: Buffalo over Kansas City
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo
The reason: There’s a lot of hype around this team and for somewhat good reasons. However, this isn’t a speedboat, it’s a cruise liner and those don’t turn quickly. Doubling their wins from last season seems like a good mark, and some of the “cupcakes” on their schedule (I.e. the Eagles) aren’t actually cupcakes.
Lions’ MVP: D’Andre Swift
Lions’ leading rusher: D’Andre Swift
Lions’ leading receiver: D.J. Chark
Jared Goff TD/INTs: 27/9
Where Lions’ offense will rank: 14th
Where Lions’ defense will rank: 26th
NFC division winners: Philadelphia, Minnesota, Tampa Bay, L.A. Rams
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Green Bay
NFC title game: San Fran over Minnesota
AFC division winners: Buffalo, Baltimore, Denver
AFC wild cards: Los Angeles, Cincinnati, Kansas City
AFC title game: Buffalo over Denver
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Denver
The reason: While there will be improvements, there are still too many areas of concern to realistically expect a playoff spot.
Lions’ MVP: Jared Goff
Lions’ leading rusher: D’Andre Swift
Lions’ leading receiver: DJ Chark
Jared Goff TD/INTs: 27/15
Where Lions’ offense will rank: 16th
Where Lions’ defense will rank: 25th
NFC division winners: Dallas, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, L.A. Rams
NFC wild cards: New Orleans, Philadelphia, Minnesota
NFC title game: Tampa Bay over San Francisco
AFC division winners: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Kansas City
AFC wild cards: Los Angeles, Denver, Tennessee
AFC title game: Kansas City wins rematch over Buffalo
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Kansas City
The reason: Easy schedule, Jared Goff’s second year of the offense, and an improved defense.
Lions’ MVP: Jared Goff
Lions’ leading rusher: D’Andre Swift
Lions’ leading receiver: DJ Chark
Jared Goff TD/INTs: 30/10
Where Lions’ offense will rank: 13th
Where Lions’ defense will rank: 25th
NFC division winners: Philadelphia, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, L.A. Rams
NFC wild cards: New Orleans, Philadelphia, Detroit
NFC title game: Tampa Bay over Philadelphia
AFC division winners: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Kansas City
AFC wild cards: Los Angeles, Denver, Tennessee
AFC title game: Buffalo over Kansas City
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay
The reason: Lions’ defense takes a jump to respectable and the offense is much more dangerous with added receiving talent. But, the Lions can’t quite over the hump as Goff can’t make enough plays.
Lions’ MVP: D’Andre Swift
Lions’ leading rusher: D’Andre Swift
Lions’ leading receiver: Amon-Ra St Brown
Jared Goff TD/INTs: 27/14
Where Lions’ offense will rank: 9th
Where Lions’ defense will rank: 25th
NFC division winners: Philadelphia, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, 49ers
NFC wild cards: LA Rams, New Orleans, Minnesota
NFC title game: LA rams over Green Bay
AFC division winners: Buffalo, Baltimore, Indianapolis, Kansas City
AFC wild cards: Los Angeles, Cincinnati, Jaguars
AFC title game: Kansas City over Buffalo
Super Bowl: KC over LA
The Reason: Jared Goff stinks and the defense is even worse
Lions’ MVP: Swift
Lions’ leading rusher: Swift
Lions’ leading receiver: Amon Ra St Brown
Jared Goff TD/INTs: 28/16
Where the Lions’ offense will rank: 18th
Where the Lions’ defense will rank: 29th
NFC Division Winners: Philly, green bay, Tampa, San Francisco
NFC Wild Cards: Rams, Vikings, Saints
NFC Title Game: Eagles over Packers
AFC Division Winners: Buffalo, Baltimore, Kansas City, Indianapolis
AFC Wild Cards: Chargers, dolphins, Bengals
AFC Title Game: Chiefs over Ravens
Super Bowl: Chiefs over Eagles
The reason: The hype train is strong, but the Lions are one more year out of a 500+ season, 2 from playoff contention.
Lions’ MVP: D’Andre Swift
Lions’ leading rusher: D’Andre Swift
Lions’ leading receiver: Amon-Ra St Brown
Jared Goff TD/INTs: 21/13
Where Lions’ offense will rank: 20th
Where Lions’ defense will rank: 30th
NFC division winners: Philadelphia, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, 49ers
NFC wild cards: LA Rams, Carolina, Minnesota
NFC title game: Philadelphia over Tampa Bay
AFC division winners: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Kansas City
AFC wild cards: Denver, Chargers, Cardinals
AFC title game: Buffalo over Denver
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Philadelphia
Don Drysdale: 10-7
The reason: Not only do the Detroit Lions have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL but their overall roster is much better than a year ago. Jared Goff is going to surprise a lot of people and the defense will do just enough.
Lions’ MVP: Jared Goff
Lions’ leading rusher: D’Andre Swift
Lions’ leading receiver: T.J. Hockenson
Jared Goff TD/INTs: 30/13
Where Lions’ offense will rank: 12th
Where Lions’ defense will rank: 24th
NFC division winners: Philadelphia, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, L.A. Rams
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Detroit
NFC title game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
AFC division winners: Buffalo, Baltimore, Indianapolis, Kansas City
AFC wild cards: Los Angeles, Cincinnati, Tennessee
AFC title game: Buffalo over Kansas City
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo
Nation, feel free to copy and paste and put your predictions in the comment section on this page or on Facebook. Let’s go, Detroit Lions!!!