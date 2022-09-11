2022 Detroit Lions: DSN’s staff predictions

We are less than an hour away from the start of the Detroit Lions 2022 season and it’s time to see how our staff thinks the good guys will fare.

DSN’s Staff Predictions for 2022 Detroit Lions

Matt Bassin: 6-11

The reason: Secondary is abysmal, LB’s not much better, D-line can’t win us that many games. O-line can’t stay healthy, RBs aren’t that good and neither is Goff. Just not enough yet but getting there.

Lions’ MVP:

Lions’ leading rusher: D’Andre Swift

Lions’ leading receiver: DJ Chark

Jared Goff TD/INTs: 32/16

Where Lions’ offense will rank: 17th

Where Lions’ defense will rank: 27th

NFC division winners: Philadelphia, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, L.A. Rams

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Minnesota

NFC title game: Tampa Bay over LA

AFC division winners: Buffalo, Cincy, Tennessee, LA Chargers

AFC wild cards: KC, Baltimore, Indianapolis

AFC title game: Buffalo over Kansas City

A.J. Reilly: 6-11

The reason: There’s a lot of hype around this team and for somewhat good reasons. However, this isn’t a speedboat, it’s a cruise liner and those don’t turn quickly. Doubling their wins from last season seems like a good mark, and some of the “cupcakes” on their schedule (I.e. the Eagles) aren’t actually cupcakes.

Lions’ MVP: D’Andre Swift

Lions’ leading rusher: D’Andre Swift

Lions’ leading receiver: D.J. Chark

Jared Goff TD/INTs: 27/9

Where Lions’ offense will rank: 14th

Where Lions’ defense will rank: 26th

NFC division winners: Philadelphia, Minnesota, Tampa Bay, L.A. Rams

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Green Bay

NFC title game: San Fran over Minnesota

AFC division winners: Buffalo, Baltimore, Denver

AFC wild cards: Los Angeles, Cincinnati, Kansas City

AFC title game: Buffalo over Denver

Michael Whitaker: 7-10

The reason: While there will be improvements, there are still too many areas of concern to realistically expect a playoff spot.

Lions’ MVP: Jared Goff

Lions’ leading rusher: D’Andre Swift

Lions’ leading receiver: DJ Chark

Jared Goff TD/INTs: 27/15

Where Lions’ offense will rank: 16th

Where Lions’ defense will rank: 25th

NFC division winners: Dallas, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, L.A. Rams

NFC wild cards: New Orleans, Philadelphia, Minnesota

NFC title game: Tampa Bay over San Francisco

AFC division winners: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Kansas City

AFC wild cards: Los Angeles, Denver, Tennessee

AFC title game: Kansas City wins rematch over Buffalo

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Kansas City

W.G. Brady: 10-7

The reason: Easy schedule, Jared Goff’s second year of the offense, and an improved defense.

Lions’ MVP: Jared Goff

Lions’ leading rusher: D’Andre Swift

Lions’ leading receiver: DJ Chark

Jared Goff TD/INTs: 30/10

Where Lions’ offense will rank: 13th

Where Lions’ defense will rank: 25th

NFC division winners: Philadelphia, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, L.A. Rams

NFC wild cards: New Orleans, Philadelphia, Detroit

NFC title game: Tampa Bay over Philadelphia

AFC division winners: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Kansas City

AFC wild cards: Los Angeles, Denver, Tennessee

AFC title game: Buffalo over Kansas City

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay

Tejas Bedi: 7-10

The reason: Lions’ defense takes a jump to respectable and the offense is much more dangerous with added receiving talent. But, the Lions can’t quite over the hump as Goff can’t make enough plays.

Lions’ MVP: D’Andre Swift

Lions’ leading rusher: D’Andre Swift

Lions’ leading receiver: Amon-Ra St Brown

Jared Goff TD/INTs: 27/14

Where Lions’ offense will rank: 9th

Where Lions’ defense will rank: 25th

NFC division winners: Philadelphia, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, 49ers

NFC wild cards: LA Rams, New Orleans, Minnesota

NFC title game: LA rams over Green Bay

AFC division winners: Buffalo, Baltimore, Indianapolis, Kansas City

AFC wild cards: Los Angeles, Cincinnati, Jaguars

AFC title game: Kansas City over Buffalo

Super Bowl: KC over LA

Ryan Griffin: 5-12

The Reason: Jared Goff stinks and the defense is even worse

Lions’ MVP: Swift

Lions’ leading rusher: Swift

Lions’ leading receiver: Amon Ra St Brown

Jared Goff TD/INTs: 28/16

Where the Lions’ offense will rank: 18th

Where the Lions’ defense will rank: 29th

NFC Division Winners: Philly, green bay, Tampa, San Francisco

NFC Wild Cards: Rams, Vikings, Saints

NFC Title Game: Eagles over Packers

AFC Division Winners: Buffalo, Baltimore, Kansas City, Indianapolis

AFC Wild Cards: Chargers, dolphins, Bengals

AFC Title Game: Chiefs over Ravens

Super Bowl: Chiefs over Eagles

Jeff Bilbrey: 5-12

The reason: The hype train is strong, but the Lions are one more year out of a 500+ season, 2 from playoff contention.

Lions’ MVP: D’Andre Swift

Lions’ leading rusher: D’Andre Swift

Lions’ leading receiver: Amon-Ra St Brown

Jared Goff TD/INTs: 21/13

Where Lions’ offense will rank: 20th

Where Lions’ defense will rank: 30th

NFC division winners: Philadelphia, Green Bay, Tampa Bay, 49ers

NFC wild cards: LA Rams, Carolina, Minnesota

NFC title game: Philadelphia over Tampa Bay

AFC division winners: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Kansas City

AFC wild cards: Denver, Chargers, Cardinals

AFC title game: Buffalo over Denver

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Philadelphia