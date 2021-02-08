2022 Super Bowl odds include Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

Super Bowl LV is a wrap and now it is time to start looking forward to next year.

Whenever a Super Bowl completes, I always rush to different sportsbooks to see the odds for the next year’s Super Bowl and this year was no different.

As you can see below, despite getting destroyed by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Twin Spires Sports sportsbook and casino, are already listed as the favorite (+550) to win next year’s Super Bowl. The Buccaneers, along with the Green Bay Packers have the second-best odds as they are both listed at +900.

As far as our Detroit Lions go, it’s not looking good as they, along with the Houston Texans, have the highest odds (+12,500) to win it all next season.

Nation, are 125-1 odds tempting enough for you to lay a Benjamin on the Lions to win the next Super Bowl? If now, who would you bet on?