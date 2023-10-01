2023-24 Detroit Red Wings roster rankings: #25-21

Feast your eyes on our latest Detroit Red Wings roster countdown!

The Detroit Red Wings have concluded Training Camp in Traverse City, a tradition since 1997, with the only exception being early 2013 following the end of the 2012 NHL Lockout. For those who want to see all the different players who participated in this year's camp, we've compiled rankings for each player who took part in the events at Center ICE Arena. At the start of camp, there were a total of 68 players, including signees from the Grand Rapids Griffins as well as camp invites.

No. 25: D Simon Edvinsson

The towering Swedish defenseman, whom the Red Wings picked 6th overall in the 2021 draft, had his first taste of NHL action last season, appearing in nine games to avoid affecting a year of his three-year entry-level contract. This year, he's determined to secure a spot on the team but may have to settle seeing most of his time with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

No. 24: G Alex Lyon

A recent addition to the Red Wings' goaltending roster, Lyon previously played for the Florida Panthers last season. He was part of the Panthers' surprising journey to the Stanley Cup Final, earning the starting position for the first two playoff games due to his strong performance down the stretch. Eventually, he yielded the net to Sergei Bobrovsky. He's likely to be spending most of the season with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

No. 23: F Christian Fischer

Before joining Detroit this summer, Fischer had spent his entire NHL career with the Arizona Coyotes, who selected him 32nd overall in the 2015 Draft. A native of Chicago, he boasts 398 career games played with 11 points (56 goals, 55 assists), 97 penalty minutes, and a -60 plus-minus rating. Notably, he served as one of Arizona's assistant captains last season.

No. 22: G James Reimer

Reimer is one of the several new faces on the Red Wings roster. He began his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, selected as the 99th pick in 2006, and has also had stints with the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and two separate tenures with the San Jose Sharks.

His career boasts an impressive 204 wins with a combined save percentage of .911, featuring 28 shutouts.

No. 21: Klim Kostin

Kostin, who was acquired by the Red Wings in the offseason from the Edmonton Oilers, had also previously played for the St. Louis Blues. In the last season, he achieved a career-high by playing in 57 games and notching 21 points, consisting of 11 goals and 10 assists.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings Training Camp officially wrapped up last week in Traverse City, and the pre-season is now underway. Among the 68 players taking part in the Detroit Red Wings Training Camp are members of the Grand Rapids Griffins, as well as several camp invitees. Our latest list ranks Detroit Red Wings roster players from 25 to 21.

Bottom Line: Preseason action continues tonight!

The Red Wings commenced their preseason with a victory against the Penguins on Tuesday night and followed that up by splitting a home-and-home series against the Washinton Capitals. As preparations continue, the team has already announced several roster cuts.

In tonight's game against the Chicago Blackhawks, we can expect to see several young players we've previously mentioned on our countdown, as they aim to make a positive impression on Red Wings management.