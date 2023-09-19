Detroit Red Wings sign Artem Anisimov, Michael Hutchinson

The Detroit Red Wings have reportedly made a pair of free-agent signings by bringing aboard veteran center Artem Anisimov and goaltender Michael Hutchinson on professional tryout contracts (PTOs).

Anisimov's Return Bid

Artem Anisimov, a seasoned forward at the age of 35, is eager to make his return to the NHL after his last appearance during the 2020-21 season as a member of the Ottawa Senators. With that being said, securing a spot on the Red Wings roster will be a challenging endeavor, considering his two-year absence from the NHL and the emergence of talented young Red Wings forwards, including Jonatan Berggren, Marco Kasper, Elmer Soderblom, and Joe Veleno.

Hutchinson's Role as Insurance

Michael Hutchinson, a 33-year-old goaltender, played 16 NHL games for the Columbus Blue Jackets last season. This marked his most significant NHL stint since the 2019-20 season when he split time between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Colorado Avalanche. While his days as a full-time NHL tandem netminder have evolved over time, Hutchinson's experience adds a valuable layer of depth to the Detroit Red Wings' organization, even if it ends up being with he Toledo Walleye.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Experienced Additions: The Detroit Red Wings have strengthened their roster with the signings of Artem Anisimov and Michael Hutchinson, both seasoned veterans with NHL experience. Anisimov's Comeback: Artem Anisimov's return to the NHL is marked by resilience. After an injury setback during preseason with the Philadelphia Flyers, he made an impressive impact in the AHL, displaying his scoring prowess. Hutchinson's Insurance Role: Michael Hutchinson's signing provides the Red Wings with a reliable insurance option in the goaltending department. While his recent AHL performance has faced difficulties, Hutchinson's experience and stability can be pivotal, especially if the team's top prospect, Sebastian Cossa, requires further development time in the ECHL.

Bottom Line: Strategic Roster Building

The Detroit Red Wings' decision to sign Artem Anisimov and Michael Hutchinson on PTOs underlines their strategic approach to roster development. These acquisitions signify the organization's commitment to creating a competitive environment and enhancing their depth for both the immediate future and the seasons to come.