Do the 2023 Detroit Lions really have the 19th-best roster in the NFL? Well, according to Mike Clay of ESPN, that is exactly where the Lions rank. In Clay's updated 2023 NFL Unit Grades, the Lions come in at No. 14 on offense and No. 27 on defense.

Key Points

Mike Clay has released his updated 2023 NFL Unit Rankings

The Lions' offense is ranked No. 14

The Lions' defense is ranked No. 27

The Lions are ranked No. 19 overall

2023 Detroit Lions fare poorly in NFL Unit Rankings

Here are the unit rankings, according to Clay:

As you can see above, the Lions fare the best at running back, offensive line, and edge, while they fare the worst at tight end, interior defensive line, linebacker, and cornerback.