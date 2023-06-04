Merch
Lions Notes

2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Hats Released

By W.G. Brady
It won't be too much longer before the 2023 Detroit Lions kick off their Training Camp in Allen Park, and Fanatics has released their NFL Training Camp Headwear collection. As you can see below, there are multiple options to choose from. There is even a visor available it that is what makes you happy.

2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Hats

Here are the Detroit Lions Training Camp Hat options for 2023. My personal favorite is the black New Era 2023 NFL Training Camp Team Colorway 39Thirty Flex Fit hat.

2023 Detroit Lions
When does Training Camp Kick Off?

The Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage will take place in late-July through early August prior to the start of the 2023 regular season. More updates will be posted to the Detroit Lions website as we move closer to the start date.

