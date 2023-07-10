2023 Detroit Lions: Former NFL GM Expresses Concerns

Yes, the 2023 Detroit Lions are currently favored to win their division for the first time in over three decades, but that does not mean they do not have some question marks heading into the upcoming season. In an article recently published in The Athletic, former NFL GM Randy Mueller recently expressed his concerns for each team in the NFC North, including our Lions.

Here is a bullet-point summary of what Mueller believes are the biggest concerns for the Lions:

Lions went 8-2 in the final 10 games of the 2022 season, creating offseason momentum

The offense was impressive with the resurgence of quarterback Jared Goff

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson executed clean plays, unpredictable play-calling, and showed innovation

Johnson was a head coach candidate and may be considered again with similar results in 2023

Concerns about the swap-out of running back D'Andre Swift for rookie Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions ranked poorly in scoring defense (28th), getting off the field on third downs (30th), and yards per rush allowed (5.2)

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn improved execution despite internal changes and fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant

Signing free-agent defensive backs Emmanuel Moseley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson helps in the short-term but not long-term

Lions have cap space of $22 million for 2023 and three times that for 2024

Concerns about the defense's ability to stop opponents in the near future

The expectation is that the Lions will focus on outscoring opponents, especially in their division.

Bottom Line: Only Time Will Tell

The bottom line is that only time will tell how the 2023 Detroit Lions will perform this coming season. With that being said, there is no question about it that Brad Holmes has built a roster formidable enough to compete for a spot in the NFL Playoffs, and Dan Campbell sure does seem like the right head coach to lead the way.