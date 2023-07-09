2023 Detroit Lions get off to RED HOT start in Pro Football Focus Simulation 1.0

The 4th of July is not behind us, which means the Detroit Lions training camp is right around the corner. After going 8-2 down the stretch to finish with a 9-8 record in 2022, expectations are VERY high heading into the 2023 season. We have already released the first two editions of our “Way-too-early” game-by-game predictions for the Lions, but we thought it would be fun to see what the Pro Football Focus simulator has to say about the Lions in 2023.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions get off to HOT start in PFF Simulation 1.0

As you are about to see, the PFF simulator believes (at least on our initial run) that the Detoit Lions will get off to a 6-0 start before struggling to a 10-7 overall record.

2023 Detroit Lions: Inside The Numbers

Not only does PFF predict a score and winner for each game, but they also predict the season stat leaders. As you can see below, PFF has Jared Goff throwing for 4,383 yards and just 22 touchdowns (seven interceptions). They have Amon-Ra St. Brown leading the receivers with 109 receptions for 1,301 yards and seven touchdowns, and David Montgomery leading the way at running back with 1,496 combined rushing and receiving yards to go along with eight touchdowns.

Bottom Line: Time Will Tell for the 2023 Detroit Lions

As you know, these predictions are worth as much as the click of a button it took to generate them, but it is still fun to simulate a full season and see how the chips fall. This time, PFF has the Lions going 10-7 during the 2023 season. Time will tell what happens the next time we click the button!