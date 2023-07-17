Merch
Lions Analysis and Opinion

2023 Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Pre-Training Camp Edition

By W.G. Brady
Here We Go!!! We are less than a week away from the start of the 2023 Detroit Lions training camp, which means it will not be long until the start of the 2023 regular season. With that being said, it is time for our pre-training camp edition of our Lions' game-by-game predictions.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

2023 Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions: Pre-Training Camp Edition

Here are my updated game-by-game predictions for the Detroit Lions. How many games do you think the Lions will win in 2023? As you can see below, I have the Lions finishing with an 11-6 record during the upcoming season.

Thursday
Sep. 7		at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday Night Football)Lose
Sunday
Sep. 17		Seattle SeahawksWin
Sunday
Sep. 24		Atlanta FalconsWin
Thursday
Sep. 28		at Green Bay Packers (Thursday Night Football)Win
Sunday
Oct. 8		Carolina PanthersWin
Sunday
Oct. 15		at Tampa Bay BuccaneersWin
Sunday
Oct. 22		at Baltimore RavensLose
Monday
Oct. 30		Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football)Win
Sunday
Nov. 5		BYE
Sunday
Nov. 12		at Los Angeles ChargersLose
Sunday
Nov. 19		Chicago BearsWin
Thursday
Nov. 23		Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Day)Win
Sunday
Dec. 3		at New Orleans SaintsLose
Sunday
Dec. 10		at Chicago BearsWin
Sat/Sun
Dec. 16 or 17		Denver BroncosWin
Sunday
Dec. 24		at Minnesota VikingsLose
Saturday
Dec. 30		at Dallas Cowboys (Saturday Night Football)Lose
Sunday
Jan. 7		Minnesota VikingsWin

NFC North Champions

If the Lions can win 11 games in 2023, it will almost certainly be enough to win the NFC North. If this happens, it will be the first time the Lions won their division and hosted a playoff game since the 1991 season. That year, they advanced to the NFC Championship Game before ultimately losing to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Washington Redskins.

Key Points

  • 2023 Record Prediction: I predict the 2023 Detroit Lions will finish the regular season with an 11-6 record.
  • Potential NFC North Champions: With an 11-6 record, I believe the 2023 Detroit Lions have a strong chance of winning the NFC North and hosting a playoff game for the first time since 1991.
  • Optimistic Playoff Outlook: I am confident that the Lions will not only win the NFC North but also advance through multiple playoff games and potentially reach the NFC Championship Game.
Bottom Line: Buckle Up, Lions Fans!

I have been saying it since the conclusion of the 2022 season, and I am going to continue to say it for everyone to hear. The 2023 Detroit Lions are not only going to win the NFL North, but they are going to win multiple playoff games to advance to the NFC Championship Game. I don't think they will have enough firepower to make it to the Super Bowl, but if the Lions can do what I believe they will, it is going to be an extremely fun season.

Detroit Lions Madden 24 Ratings: Receivers and Safeties

