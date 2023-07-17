As Madden 24 rating release week kicks off, fans eagerly await the unveiling of player ratings for their favorite teams. The Detroit Lions wide receivers and safeties have garnered attention with their Madden 24 ratings, recently made public by the popular game. Let's take a look at the ratings, starting from the highest to the lowest:

Detroit Lions Madden 24 Ratings: Receivers and Safeties

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 87

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: 84

Jameson Williams: 79

Marvin Jones Jr.: 78

Kerby Joseph: 76

Tracy Walker: 76

Brian Branch: 75

Josh Reynolds: 75

Kalif Raymond: 75

Tom Kennedy: 69

Ifeatu Melifonwu: 67

Trinity Benson: 67

Antione Green: 66

Brady Breeze: 65

Brandon Joseph: 64

Thoughts on the Ratings

An interesting tidbit that jumped out to me in the ratings is that St. Brown ended up outside of the Top 10 wide receivers with an 87 rating. The Lions youngster continues to be disrespected at every turn, and you can bet he will add this to the chip on his shoulder that he already has.

In addition, it is interesting that Kerby Joseph (76) is just one point ahead of rookie Brian Branch (75). Joseph had an outstanding season, and some have suggested that he will truly break out in 2023.

Key Points

Amon-Ra St. Brown leads the Lions' ratings with an impressive 87.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson follows closely behind with a rating of 84.

Jameson Williams secures a rating of 79, showcasing his potential.

The ratings gradually decrease from Marvin Jones Jr. to Brandon Joseph.

Bottom Line – A digital representation of talent

The Madden 24 ratings for the Detroit Lions wide receivers and safeties have been unveiled, offering fans a glimpse into the virtual prowess of their favorite players. As the gaming community delves into the intricacies of these ratings, it's important to remember that true performance is demonstrated on the actual gridiron. Nevertheless, these ratings ignite discussions, fuel excitement, and add another layer of engagement for both gamers and football enthusiasts alike.