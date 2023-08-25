2023 Detroit Lions likely to catch huge break in Week 1 and Week 2

The 2023 NFL season might just kick off with some unexpected good news for the Detroit Lions. Their initial two opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Seattle Seahawks, are potentially heading into the regular season without some of their star players. Chris Jones, the defensive titan for the defending Super Bowl Champions, might be absent from the field due to a contract dispute. The Seahawks are not faring much better. Rookie sensation Jaxon Smith-Njigba will likely miss the early games due to a wrist surgery he underwent recently.

Why it Matters

Chris Jones, with his remarkable record of 15.5 sacks last season and an All-Pro selection under his belt, has been a no-show throughout the training camp. And unless the contract issue is resolved, Jones has hinted he might extend his holdout until Week 8. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is arguably the top receiver from the 2023 NFL Draft, fractured his wrist and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. This could potentially put the Detroit Lions in an advantageous position as they face the Chiefs in Week 1 and the Seahawks in Week 2.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Chris Jones of the Chiefs might continue his contract holdout till Week 8. Seahawks' rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba is sidelined for 3-4 weeks due to wrist surgery. Detroit Lions potentially benefit with key opponents sidelined in the initial weeks.

Bottom Line: Better to GET breaks than to GIVE breaks

There is a saying in life, and especially in sports, that goes like this: “The best ability is AVAILABILITY”. In the world of professional football, teams are without key players all the time do to injury or other things. With that being said, it is always better to be the team that is getting the break because of a missing player, rather than the team who is giving a break.