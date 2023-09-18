2023 Detroit Lions Week 2 Snap Counts: Jahmyr Gibbs sees uptick, Jack Campbell used sparingly

After rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs played just 19 plays (27%) during the Detroit Lions‘ Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that Gibbs the youngster would be more involved moving forward. On Sunday, during the Lions Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Gibbs played 32 offensive plays (48%), though his overall production was lacking. On the flip side, rookie LB Jack Campbell only played 23 snaps (32%), which is actually down from Week 1, where he played 38% of the defensive snaps.

Tough Day at the Office for Jahmyr Gibbs

If you happened to watch Gibbs during the Lions Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, you are aware that it looked like he could take the football to the house almost every time he got it. That was not the case at all in Week 2 against the Seahawks. In fact, Gibbs had seven carries for 17 yards, while also catching seven passes for just 39 yards. Even when Lions starter David Montgomery left with a thigh injury, Gibb was not necessarily given the lead-back duties as Craig Reynolds also received three carries.

Detroit Lions Offensive Snap Counts

G Jonah Jackson – 66 (100%)

T Matt Nelson – 66 (100%)

T Penei Sewell – 66 (100%)

QB Jared Goff – 66 (100%)

C Frank Ragnow – 66 (100%)

TE Sam LaPorta – 54 (82%)

WR Josh Reynolds – 53 (80%)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – 49 (74%) *Missed some snaps due to injury

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai – 47 (71%) *Suffered Injury

WR Marvin Jones – 34 (52%)

RB Jahmyr Gibbs – 32 (48%)

RB David Montgomery – 30 (45%) *Suffered Injury

WR Kalif Raymond – 28 (42%)

TE Brock Wright – 26 (39%)

G Graham Glasgow – 19 (29%) *Replaced Vaitai

RB Craig Reynolds – 10 (15%) *Replaced Montgomery

WR Antoine Green – 7 (11%) *Concussion Protocol

FB Jason Cabinda – 5 (8%)

TE James Mitchell – 2 (3%)

Detroit Lions Defensive Snap Counts

CB Jerry Jacobs – 72 (100%)

CB Cam Sutton – 72 (100%)

SS C.J. Gardner-Johnson 70 (97%) *Briefly injured

DE Aidan Hutchinson 68 (94%) *Briefly injured

LB Alex Anzalone 65 (90%)

FS Kerby Joseph 63 (88%) *Briefly injured

DT Alim McNeill – 55 (76%)

SS Brian Branch – 49 (68%)

DE John Cominsky – 48 (67%)

DT Benito Jones – 48 (67%)

DE Charles Harris – 41 (57%)

LB Derrick Barnes – 39 (54%)

DE Romeo Okwara – 27 (38%)

LB Jack Campbell – 23 (32%)

LB Malcolm Rodriguez – 16 (22%)

DE Levi Onwuzurike – 14 (19%)

DE James Houston – 11 (15%) *Injured

FS Tracy Walker – 9 (12%)

CB Ifeatu Melifonwu – 2 (3%)

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jahmyr Gibbs' Increased Role: After a limited role in the Lions' Week 1 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs saw a significant uptick in playing time during Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, as promised by head coach Dan Campbell. He was on the field for 32 offensive plays, accounting for 48% of the snaps. Gibbs' Performance Struggles: Despite the increased playing time, Jahmyr Gibbs didn't replicate his electrifying Week 1 performance. Against the Seahawks, he had seven carries for a mere 17 yards and caught seven passes for just 39 yards. Even with starting RB David Montgomery sidelined due to injury, Gibbs didn't assume the lead-back role, with Craig Reynolds also getting three carries. Jack Campbell's Reduced Playing Time: While Gibbs saw more action, rookie LB Jack Campbell's playing time actually decreased from Week 1, where he participated in 38% of the defensive snaps. In Week 2, he was on the field for only 23 snaps, constituting 32% of the defensive plays.

Bottom Line: More Time Does Not Guarantee More Production

The Lions' efforts to involve rookie Jahmyr Gibbs more prominently in their offense during Week 2 didn't yield the explosive results witnessed in Week 1. Despite an increase in playing time, Gibbs struggled to make a significant impact against the Seahawks. Additionally, the decreased playing time for rookie LB Jack Campbell is noteworthy, as it indicates shifting defensive strategies. The Lions will need to fine-tune their approach moving forward to maximize the potential of their emerging talents and adapt to evolving game situations.