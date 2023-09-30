2023 Detroit Lions Week 4 Rooting Guide: 8 Teams Lions fans should root for this week

2023 Detroit Lions Week 4 Rooting Guide

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL regular season is not only upon us, but our Detroit Lions have already taken care of business but easily disposing of the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. But just because the Lions have already played does not mean that you don't have work to do this weekend! Take a look at our Detroit Lions Week 4 Rooting Guide to find out which teams you should be rooting for (and against) on Sunday and Monday.

Who Detroit Lions Fans Should Root For?

Root for AFC over NFC

First of all, the obvious. Lions fans should be rooting for every AFC team to beat every NFC team in those matchups. In Week 4, root for the Jaguars (AFC) to beat the Falcons (NFC), the Broncos (AFC) over the Bears (NFC), the Colts (AFC) over the Rams (NFC), and the Patriots (AFC) over the Cowboys (NFC) because the Lions only have to worry about passing NFC teams in the overall standings.

Root for Any Team over the NFC North

At this point in the season, make sure that you are always rooting for any team that is playing a team from the NFC North not named the Detroit Lions. The first goal is to win the division, and any help would be appreciated!

Root for the Broncos over the Bears (as mentioned in the previous section), and the Panthers to beat the Vikings. (Of course, the Lions already defeated the Packers, so we don't have to worry about them this week)

Other Teams to Root For

When it is this early in the season, and we are still rooting for the Lions to win their division and earn a high seed in the NFC, I think it is wise to root against the NFC contenders.

So, with that being said, root for the Commanders over the Eagles, the Cardinals over the 49ers, and the Giants over the Seahawks. Note: I don't really feel like the Seahawks are a true contender, but since they already have a head-to-head win over the Lions, it helps the cause for them to lose this week.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Work to be done!

As the 2023 NFL season progresses, Detroit Lions fans are adopting a strategic approach to rooting for other teams. By favoring AFC teams in inter-conference matchups, supporting opponents of NFC North rivals, and even selectively backing teams that could affect the Lions' playoff positioning, fans aim to contribute to their team's success in a highly competitive NFC landscape.