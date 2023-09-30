Amon-Ra St. Brown has epic response to Packers fan flipping him the bird [Video]

Amon-Ra St. Brown has epic response to Packers fan flipping him the bird

The fans at Lambeau Field witnessed a major but-whooping on Thursday Night Football as our Detroit Lions secured a dominant 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers. For Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, this triumph continues to define his journey in the NFL. The victory not only showcased the Lions' prowess on the field but also their passionate fan base, which invaded the Packers' home field and made their presence felt throughout the game. Following the game, St. Brown had an epic response to a Packers fan who flipped him the bird.

What did Amon-Ra St. Brown do?

The exclamation point on the night, captured in a video by Lions fan Zach Harig, involved Amon-Ra St. Brown. As St. Brown interacted with Lions supporters, a disgruntled Packers fan resorted to an unsportsmanlike gesture, flipping him the bird. St. Brown, exemplifying grace and humor, responded by blowing a kiss in return. Talk about a perfect response by the Sun God!!

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – Responding to a Moron with Grace

Amon-Ra St. Brown's response to the unsavory gesture from a Packers fan encapsulates the essence of sportsmanship and resilience. In a moment where emotions can run high, St. Brown chose humor and grace, reminding us that kindness can triumph over negativity. If you are familiar with the work of Amon-Ra, you know that he can talk smack with the best of them, but instead of firing back at this moronic Packers fan, St. Brown shut him down with a kiss!