Chad Reuter of NFL.com recently released his full 7-Round ‘Win Now' NFL Mock Draft and our Detroit Lions had the No. 18 pick in the first round. As you will see below, Reuter has the Lions starting off their draft with a wide receiver, and not selecting a quarterback until Round 3 in this snake-style draft.

2023 Detroit Lions ‘Win Now' 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Here is who Chad Reuter has the Detroit Lions selecting in each round:

Round 1 – Justin Jefferson (WR): “The 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year — who led the NFL in catches (128) and receiving yards (1,809) while starring in Minneapolis last season — makes a new city in the NFC North his home.”

Round 2 – Andrew Thomas (OT): “Thomas takes his ever-improving game to the Motor City, where he could be mistaken for a Ford conversion van.”

Round 3 – Mac Jones (QB): “The Lions might see Jones as a Jared Goff type who grows into a solid decision-maker and consistently delivers the ball on time.”

Round 4 – Josh Allen (EDGE): “Allen is an ascending player with the versatility to play multiple spots on the Lions' defensive front.”

Round 5 – Matt Milano (LB): “Milano is one of the NFL's best cover ‘backers, a role that has become more important with each passing season.”

Round 6 – C.J. Gardner-Johnson (S): “Despite intercepting six passes in 12 games for the Eagles last season, the fifth-year safety didn't quite cash in as a free agent, signing a one-year deal worth $8 million with the Lions, who also land him in this exercise.”

Round 7 – Kendall Fuller (CB): “Fuller isn't mentioned in conversations about the league's top corners, but he's a steady presence who picked off three balls in 2022, returning two for scores.”

Bottom Line: Which 2023 Detroit Lions were drafted?

Here are the current 2023 Detroit Lions players who were selected: