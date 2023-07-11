Hendon Hooker Injury Update: Detroit Lions QB shares good news about his ACL

Detroit Lions rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker‘s ongoing rehabilitation from an ACL tear suffered in November raises questions about his availability for the upcoming training camp. While it remains uncertain whether Hooker will see any on-field action during camp or solely focus on mental reps, his recent update provides optimism.

According to Hooker, he is progressing well and taking it day-by-day to rebuild his body and surpass previous levels. Although the injury prevented his participation in the Lions' offseason program, he has started throwing on air, showcasing positive signs.

On Saturday, Hooker told the Knoxville News Sentinel that he's “progressing really well.”

“I'm really just taking it day-by-day and continuing to build my body back up to where I want it to be and even better,” Hooker said.

Key Points

Hendon Hooker, Detroit Lions' rookie quarterback, is rehabilitating from an ACL tear he suffered in November.

Hooker's availability for on-field action during training camp is uncertain.

He is progressing well in his recovery and focusing on rebuilding his body day by day.

Despite missing the offseason program, Hooker has started throwing on air.

While his impact in the 2023 season may be limited, valuable reps during camp could aid his development.

Hooker was a potential first-round pick but fell to the third round due to his injury.

The Lions' coaching staff has been satisfied with his progress.

The team is likely to handle his rehabilitation cautiously, similar to Jameson Williams last season.

The Lions' primary focus in 2023 is on Jared Goff, with Nate Sudfeld as the backup quarterback.

Hooker's involvement in camp would indicate positive progress in his rehabilitation.

Bottom Line – Optimism Amid Rehabilitation

Hendon Hooker's rehabilitation journey presents a mix of optimism and caution for the Detroit Lions. While the immediate focus remains on Jared Goff's leadership and performance in the 2023 season, the potential for Hooker's future impact cannot be overlooked. As he diligently works on rebuilding his body and surpassing his previous condition, the coaching staff closely monitors his progress. Although expectations for Hooker's playing time this season are limited, his involvement in valuable reps during training camp would signal positive strides in his recovery. The Lions' careful approach to his rehabilitation underscores their commitment to his long-term development.