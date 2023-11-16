Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 11. Not many people will get to watch the Detroit Lions this week.

Heading into Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions have an impressive 7-2 record, sitting at the top of the NFC North division. As the Lions prepare to face off against the Chicago Bears in Week 11, other NFL matchups are also worth watching. Let's take a look at the NFL Coverage Maps for Week 11.

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

  • Thursday Night: Cincinnati @ Baltimore (Amazon)
  • Sunday Night: Minnesota @ Denver (NBC)
  • Monday Night: Philadelphia @ Kansas City

CBS EARLY GAMES

CBS LATE GAMES

FOX SINGLE GAMES

As you can see below, not too many people are going to see the Detroit Lions take on the Chicago Bears in Week 11.

