Former NFL All-Pro spits truth about Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

In the latest St. Brown Brothers podcast featuring Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown, former NFL All-Pro running back Chris Johnson dropped in for a candid chat about his take on Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs has fans talking. Johnson didn't hold back on his admiration, reminiscing about Gibbs' college days and his seamless transition to Alabama, to boldly touting him as a potential Rookie of the Year contender—even before Gibbs was drafted.

What did Chris Johnson say about Jahmyr Gibbs?

Johnson's endorsement carries weight, considering his history as one of the NFL's top players. His excitement about Gibbs' talent is a testament to the rookie's promising start in the league.

“Jahmyr, man,” Johnson said. “I've been liking Jahmyr since he transferred to Alabama,” I was saying I thought he was going to be Rookie of the Year, and that was before he even got drafted. I haven’t seen nobody like Gibbs in a while.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Chris Johnson, former All-Pro RB, appeared on the “St. Brown Brothers” podcast. Johnson praised Jahmyr Gibbs, predicting a possible Rookie of the Year future. Johnson's high regard for Gibbs underscores the rookie's impressive potential.

Bottom Line – A Lion's Roar Heard

When Chris Johnson, a highly respected former NFL star, compliments a player, the whole football community takes note. His commendation of Jahmyr Gibbs suggests the Detroit Lions may have discovered an exceptional new talent. This isn't just casual praise; it's a veteran of the game recognizing potential greatness in a younger player. Gibbs hasn't just wowed a past NFL hero with his skills; he's also drawn the attention of both fans and sports analysts. If Johnson's forecasts are accurate, we might be seeing the emergence of the NFL's next big name. At this moment, Gibbs is under the spotlight and seems to be on the path to a promising football career.