2023 NFL Coverage Maps: Week 2

The 2023 NFL Coverage Maps for Week 2 have been released and fans in the Metro Detroit area will get to watch some solid matchups.

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season is in the books and Week 2 will kick off tomorrow when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. The other primetime games this week include the New England Patriots hosting the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, while there will be two Monday Night Football games as the Carolina Panthers will host the New Orleans Saints, while the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns.

*All NFL Coverage Maps via 506 Sports

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

  • Thursday Night: Minnesota @ Philadelphia (Amazon)
  • Sunday Night: Miami @ New England (NBC)
  • Monday Night 7:15 ET: New Orleans @ Carolina (ESPN; Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick)
  • Monday Night 8:15 ET: Cleveland @ Pittsburgh (ABC; Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)

CBS EARLY

2023 NFL Coverage Maps

CBS LATE

2023 NFL Coverage Maps,NFL

FOX SINGLE

2023 NFL Coverage Maps,NFL

