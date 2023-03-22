2023 NFL Draft Plan: Where the Detroit Lions stand on defense

The Detroit Lions have been active in free agency, but their work on the defensive side of the ball is far from complete. With the 2023 NFL draft on the horizon, it's crucial for the Lions to address their remaining defensive needs in order to build a competitive team. While they have already made quality signings at cornerback, the Lions could still benefit from adding another early-round cornerback to solidify the position for the long term. Additionally, the Lions need to address their interior defensive line, where they are missing playmaking ability and pass rush. If a top interior defender, such as Jalen Carter, is available, the Lions could benefit greatly from selecting him. It will be interesting to see how the Lions' general manager, Brad Holmes, balances Carter's potential with his troubles.

Big Picture: Detroit Lions have work to do on the defensive side of the ball

The Lions' defense has been a weak point for the team in recent years, and while they have made some improvements in free agency, there is still much work to be done. The Lions' defensive needs in the upcoming draft are significant, and addressing them will be crucial for the team's long-term success. The Lions have made progress in free agency, but their defense still lacks top players on the interior defense to compete at a high level. Cornerback is still on the table for the Lions in the first round, as their only solid CB under contract past the 2023 season is Cameron Sutton. By addressing these needs in the draft, the Lions can build a more competitive team and improve their chances of success in the long run.

Bottom Line – Lions need to prioritize defense in upcoming 2023 NFL Draft

As the Detroit Lions prepare for the 2023 NFL draft, it's clear that their focus needs to be on defense. While they have made some quality signings in free agency, the Lions still have significant needs on the defensive side of the ball, particularly on the interior defensive line and a cornerback of the future. By addressing these needs in the draft, the Lions can take a significant step toward building a competitive team for the future.