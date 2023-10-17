2023 NFL Power Rankings: Detroit Lions are taking over the NFL

Take a moment to savor the success of our Detroit Lions! As we bask in their glory, it's worth noting that our Lions now boast a remarkable 5-1 record following their triumphant victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. What's more, they're emerging as a prominent force in the NFL landscape, aligning with the high expectations I set at the beginning of the season – a belief that the Lions were destined for Super Bowl contention. And as the latest NFL Power Rankings will reveal, it appears that others are beginning to share that sentiment.

Where do the Detroit Lions Rank in the 2023 NFL Power Rankings?

“It feels like the Lions suffer a “wow, they can’t really lose that guy” type of injury every game or two. In the win over Tampa on Sunday, it was David Montgomery. With Jahmyr Gibbs already inactive, that meant Detroit went the distance with Craig Reynolds and Devine Ozigbo in the backfield. But the Lions just sort of figure out games like puzzles, and they’re getting good at it. Jared Goff is such a trusted caretaker — and playmaker — at this point that they were still able to lead three scoring drives after Montgomery left. And the defense! They’ve been dealt a few tough injuries but continue to deliver statement performances. My guess is the unit’s performance Sunday more than atoned for any irritation Dan Campbell felt over allowing two fourth-quarter touchdowns to the Panthers in Week 5.”

ESPN: No. 5

Lesson learned: The Lions might be for real.

“There was a ton of hype surrounding this team entering the season, based on how the Detroit Lions finished last season winning eight of their final 10 regular-season games, and they have picked up right where they left off. Detroit has started 5-1 for the first time since 2011, winning four consecutive games by double digits for the first time since 1991. The offense is averaging the fourth-most points per game (28) and the defense is allowing the seventh-fewest yards per game (285.5). The team is looking to change the losing narrative surrounding this franchise, and coach Dan Campbell has a lot to do with that.”

The Athletic: No. 3

“Who’d you beat?: Chiefs, Falcons, Packers, Panthers, Buccaneers

“The Lions, who are 13-3 in their past 16 games, have won four consecutive games by 14 or more points, which is their longest such streak since 1969. The offense is leading the way, but the run defense is sneaky good (second in the NFL, allowing just 3.3 yards per game).

“Detroit jumped Philadelphia this week because its win against the Chiefs is more impressive than anything the Eagles have done this year. (For now, we’re willing to overlook the fact that Detroit’s win against Kansas City came with both Travis Kelce and Chris Jones out.)”

USA Today: No. 2

“They’re indeed in rare air – one more win would make them 6-1 for the first time in the Super Bowl era (since 1966). And while it can be dangerous to look too far ahead, even for a team on a four-game heater, there don’t appear to be many losses on the other side of Detroit’s Week 9 bye. And if their RB room gets healthy, and WR Jameson Williams continues morphing into the weapon he was intended to be? Roar.”